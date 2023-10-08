Home » “Petrol at 3 euros per litre”. War in Israel, the consequences in Italy
“Petrol at 3 euros per litre”. War in Israel, the consequences in Italy

by admin
“Petrol at 3 euros per litre”. War in Israel, the consequences in Italy

There is growing concern in mainstream circles about the escalation in the Middle East. The war in Israel and the very harsh response of Benjamin Netanyahu against the Gaza Strip (“The conflict will be long and difficult”, said the Israeli prime minister) seriously risks causing oil prices and therefore inflation to skyrocket. Resulting in a new increase in interest rates, just now that the ECB seemed to have interrupted the tightening of credit. All with the danger of a recession in Europe and therefore also in Italy.

Qualified sources from the majority explain to Affaritaliani.it that “the situation is very serious. If the war were long and if it spread to other countries in the Middle East, we risk having petrol at 3 euros per litre“. In addition to the increase in security measures on sensitive targets linked to Israel and Jewish culture and religion, the economic aspect is of great concern to the government, as it wrote yesterday Affaritaliani.it. So, behind the scenes, we continue to talk about various scenarios including, in the event of a strong recession, skyrocketing inflation (stagflation), that of a technical executive and national unity.

