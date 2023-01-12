Gas stations with arms folded at the end of the month, in the wake of the measures taken by the executive on expensive petrol. The Council of Ministers has approved a decree law, already renamed the Petrol Decree, on the transparency of fuel prices which provides – in addition to a maximum ceiling on the cost of petrol on the motorway and greater transparency obligations on the part of distributors – the confirmation, or the return of the 200 euro petrol bonus, already tested by the Draghi government. Let’s see who is entitled to it and how to get it.

Gasoline bonus

For the first quarter of 2023 – January-March – petrol vouchers have been renewed for a maximum value of 200 euros per employee. The government has decided that the 200 euro petrol bonuses, transferred by private employers to employees, for the months from January to March 2023, do not contribute to the formation of employee income, as stated in the end note of the CDM. The initiative that was adopted last spring, with the Ukraine-bis decree, is therefore being extended. With it, for the 2022 tax period, it was envisaged that private employers could provide their employees with petrol vouchers, or similar titles, excluded from taxation for a maximum amount of 200 euros per worker.

Who is it for?

The measure – as explained in a July revenue circular – is specifically intended for employees of private companies, with the disbursement of the bonus remaining at the discretion of the employer. The public administrations therefore remain outside. This includes professional firms, public economic bodies, subjects who do not carry out a commercial activity and self-employed workers. The vouchers can be paid by the employer immediately, without the need for prior contractual agreements.

How to have it

In order to obtain the 200 euro petrol bonus, no particular requirements or income limits are needed and it will not be necessary to submit any application. The subsidy will in fact be assigned automatically by private companies.

Come take advantage of it

The circular explains that, in order to benefit from the tax exemption, the goods and services provided in the 2022 tax period by the employer, in favor of each employee, can reach a value of 200 euros for one or more vouchers petrol and a value of 258.23 euros for all other goods and services (including any further petrol vouchers). Limit, the latter, which was then doubled.