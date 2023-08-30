Petrol bonus 2023: how it works, requirements and when it will arrive

Petrol bonus 2023, the hypothesis is a one-off social card for low-income motorists

I fuel price increases, with petrol stable on the threshold of 2 euros per litre, are putting Italians in serious difficulty. The Government could therefore be forced to intervene to control prices in some way or to support citizens in some form.

From the 1st of August, it is mandatory to display the daily poster on a regional basis with the average prices for fuels but that didn’t stop the cost of the machine from skyrocketing unleaded petrol on the highway in self-service mode a 2.021 euros per litre and up to 1.953 euros per liter for diesel.

And cut of excise duties unlikely, given that it would cost the State coffers around 13 billion euros for interventions for the next Budget Law such as the extension of the cut the tax wedge for low-income workers or the magazines of personal income tax rates.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

