The data from the Guardia di Finanza relating to checks at petrol stations and the violations found in terms of prices confirm the concerns of consumers. “In the month of January alone, 2,518 interventions were carried out, contesting 989 violations of the price regulations, of which 341 for failure to display and/or discrepancies in the prices charged compared to those indicated and 648 for failure to notify the ministry”. This was stated by Colonel Alberto Nastasia, head of the exit and market protection office of the General Command of the Guardia di Finanza, in a hearing before the Production Activities Commission of the Chamber, regarding the transparency of fuel prices, emphasizing that after the directives “issued” by the government it is “a further intensification” of the control action was ordered.

The reaction of consumer associations was immediate. «The violations in terms of displaying prices to the public, the irregularities and the omitted communication of the price lists to the ministry continue undisturbed – denounces the president of Codacons Carlo Rienzi – A serious situation which confirms, should there still be a need, all the our complaints about price anomalies and incorrect behavior to the detriment of consumers».

«But above all, the numbers of the Guardia di Finanza ascertain how it is essential to guarantee motorists greater transparency in terms of prices at the pump, and how it is necessary to increase the sanctions against incorrect petrol stations because those currently in force tickle the managers and do not represent an adequate deterrent» concludes Rienzi.

Meanwhile, the price of fuel is moving at high levels while the increase in the price of petrol since the beginning of January, a consequence of the decision not to extend the discount on excise duties that had been launched by the Draghi executive, continues to cause discussion.

