TURIN. The crackdown on the petrol scoundrels is destined to continue, but the activity of the Guardia di Finanza has already given its effects. From March last year, in conjunction with the increase in the price of gas, electricity and fuel, to the end of 2022, the Fiamme Gialle carried out 5,187 checks on roadside fuel destruction plants and commercial depots, alleging 2,809 price discipline violations. Based on what emerges from the data, 717 violations concerned the non-disclosure or discrepancy of the prices charged with respect to those indicated, while 2,092 concerned the failure to notify the ministry. For 2023, “a structured and widespread control activity” has been put in place in the area, with the aim “of helping to control price increases”. The work has already started and involves over 660 operational departments of the Corps, supported by the special departments.

The moves

The action of the military will develop along three lines: the actual activity of “price surveillance”, with the involvement of all departments of the corps; the action of the special departments, which ensure support to the operating departments but also to the guarantor for price surveillance and the competition and market authority in the context of a series of preliminary investigations launched precisely to ascertain any violations of the legislation of sector; the activities in agreement with the judicial authority. Lastly, the Guardia di Finanza underlines that “any speculative maneuvers on fuel prices could constitute two different types of crime sanctioned by articles 501 and 501 bis of the Criminal Code: “fraudulent price increases and decreases on the public market or on stock exchanges” and “speculative maneuvers on goods”».

Costs on the highway

These are numbers that come while the battle over increases is raging: this morning, says the “Staffetta Quotidiana”, the average price of petrol served on the motorway rose to 2.171 euros. The self stops at 1.912 euros per litre. For diesel, 1.963 euros are spent per liter for self-service and 2.223 for self-service, while for LPG, 0.823 euros are spent per liter for self-service and 0.900 euros per liter for service. For petrol, excise duties weigh in at 0.728 euros per liter, while for diesel they weigh in at 0.617 euros. The full tank, calculates the Codacons, costs 8.9 euros more than at the end of December. In this context, the government is studying an intervention.

The executive

“As a government there is a cabinet meeting tomorrow and we will discuss whether, between war, expensive materials and expensive raw materials, it is appropriate to intervene and there is money to intervene,” says Transport Minister Matteo Salvini from Brescia. «I’m glad – he adds – that there are blanket checks, because even in this case, as in the case of gas and electricity, someone is taking advantage of them, because you can’t pay 1.70 euros for the same product in a city and 2.30 euros in another. It is right to check and verify ».