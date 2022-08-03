Listen to the audio version of the article

When they say that flowers are born from manure, here is an example. In Empoli (Florence) the garbage will be transformed into a synthesis gas from which the most important materials for the chemical industry, such as methanol, and energy raw materials for glass melting, such as hydrogen, can be extracted without starting from oil. . It is not enough. The project as a whole involves an investment of 400 million, is promoted by the garbage collection company Alia, uses the innovative technologies of the Milanese engineering multinational Maire Tecnimont, will allocate part of the products to the adjacent Zignago glassworks, will be elegantly set up by the archistar Marco Casamonti and there is a participatory process with the citizens, who will be able to appoint their representatives in the body that will carry out the project.

The gasification and recycling plant

The details. Alia Servizi Ambientali, which carries out waste and recycling activities in central Tuscany, wants to create a “circular district” in the industrial area of ​​Terrafino, where there are already recycling processes and where the glass factory of the Zignago group is located. Once the authorization has been obtained, the works will last 30 months with a 400 million investment commitment. The project capacity is 250 thousand tons of waste per year. The plants will employ 200 people, including related industries.

Raw materials for industry

The project has many industrial implications, starting with technologies for producing raw materials of non-fossil origin. But there are also the supply of services to the factories in the industrial area such as heat, the water cycle, feeding the glassware furnaces using hydrogen obtained from waste. Methanol can be used to synthesize hydrocarbons such as petrol and diesel but not fossils and with zero climate impact.

From recycling to upcycling

The waste-to-chemicals model, one of the technological lines of Maire Tecnimont and its subsidiary Nextchem, goes beyond the recycling convention and is part of the so-called “upcycling” that is, instead of obtaining a regenerated product, it uses waste to obtain products with much better features.

Share with citizens

A nod to the participatory path with the people of Empoli. The Rab principle, residential advisory board, was introduced in 1998 in Rotterdam for a Shell plant and in Italy it has already been applied for example in Ferrara with Hera, Bassano (Vicenza) with Etra and Sesto San Giovanni with Cap and Core.