Strike by petrol stations at the end of the month: from 19.00 on 24 January 2023 to 07.00 on 27 January 2023. Faib-Confesercenti, Fegica, Figisc-Confcommercio explain in a note that «to put an end to this “wave of mud” against a category of honest workers and try to re-establish the truth, the operators’ associations have jointly taken the decision to proclaim the state of agitation of the Category, throughout the network; to start a counter-information campaign on the plants and proclaim, for the days of 25 and January 26, 2023, a first strike action, with garrison under Deputies”.

«The Government – reads the note from the three organizations – increases the price of fuel and unloads the responsibility on the Managers who become the recipients of insults and swearing by exasperated motorists. A shameful media campaign has been launched against the category. Then a state of agitation was declared throughout the network and a strike against the behavior of the Government. A garrison under Montecitorio is announced. The traffickers of illegality who operate in tax and social security evasion and who subtract over 13 billion euros a year from the Treasury are beatified. To put an end to this “wave of mud” against a Category of honest workers and try to re-establish the truth, the Associations of Managers, together, have taken the decision to proclaim the state of agitation of the Category, throughout the network; to launch a counter-information campaign on the plants and proclaim, for the days of 25 and 26 January 2023, a first strike action, with a garrison under Montecitorio. The impression that the category has drawn from this story is that of an Executive looking for resources to cover its political responsibilities, without even having the courage to put its face on the choices made and knowing full well that the Customs Agency, the Mimit and the Revenue Agency already have the knowledge and availability of data on movement, fuel prices and the reliability of daily communications provided by the category. It is a media scam to which the trade organizations intend to give answers with the mobilization of the managers ».

In the communication to the Commission for Guaranteeing the Implementation of the law on the strike in essential public services, the organizations speak of “irresponsible and unusually serious political actions against an entire category of honest economic operators who base their activity on a fixed margin per liter of 3 gross cents per litre, guaranteeing the State, at its own risk and peril, in some cases of life, an income of about 40 billion a year in proceeds».