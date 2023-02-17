The overtaking of the price of petrol over that of diesel is approaching. Diesel fuel is normally cheaper than petrol but with the start of the war in Ukraine, this relationship reversed. Now we return to the original balance with the difference between the two fuels which is a few cents. The hypothesis is that the drop in diesel prices, which has occurred in the last few days, could still continue leading to a short-term bypass.

Based on the elaboration by Quotidiano Energia of the data communicated by the managers to the Mimit Observatory updated at 8 am yesterday 15 February, the average price of petrol in self-service mode is 1.863 euro/litre (1.862 the previous figure), with the various brands between 1.858 and 1.871 euro/litre (no logo 1.862).

The average price of self-service diesel is 1.848 euro/litre (1.849 in the previous survey), with average prices between 1.844 and 1.852 euro/litre (no logo 1.845).

On petrol served, the average price charged remains at 2.005 euro/litre with colored systems with prices between 1.951 and 2.073 euro/litre (no logo 1.915). The average of diesel fueled is slightly down to 1.993 euro/litre (against 1.995), with company points of sale between 1.932 and 2.055 euro/litre (no logo 1.899).

With the new trend, the original price ratio between the two types of fuel returns. This ratio was reversed more than eight months ago for the first time nationwide.

In any case, the quotations still remain at very high levels but still lower than the 2 euros and above recorded at the beginning of the year after the stop to the excise cut. Even the historical records set last year for self-service prices remain far away: in the weekly survey of 14 March 2022, after the outbreak of war in Ukraine, petrol had reached a peak of 2.185 euros per liter while diesel recorded a of 2.155 euros per litre.

In the past eight months, the price of diesel has far exceeded that of petrol at the pump. In November, for example, the differential was 15 cents. The reasons are to be found in the use of diesel in many economic and industrial activities. This is in the context of a progressive cut in imports of oil and refined products from Russia as a result of the war in Ukraine.