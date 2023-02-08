«If the price rises again like last summer, above two euros, we will intervene. The choice so far has been whether to confirm the cut in excise duties or intervene on bills and salaries. We have chosen the second thing, to help salaries of up to 25,000 euros, which this year will be revalued up to an extra 500 euros, and minimum pensions». This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, in an interview with Non Stop News on Rtl 102.5.