Home Business Petrol, Salvini: “If the price exceeds two euros, we will intervene”
Business

Petrol, Salvini: “If the price exceeds two euros, we will intervene”

by admin
Petrol, Salvini: “If the price exceeds two euros, we will intervene”

«If the price rises again like last summer, above two euros, we will intervene. The choice so far has been whether to confirm the cut in excise duties or intervene on bills and salaries. We have chosen the second thing, to help salaries of up to 25,000 euros, which this year will be revalued up to an extra 500 euros, and minimum pensions». This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, in an interview with Non Stop News on Rtl 102.5.

See also  Huang Jun: Participating in the listing of domestic new crown oral drug companies will effectively seize market share

You may also like

Atlantia’s smart traffic lights direct traffic in London

Retail sales: in December -0.2% monthly, +3.4% annually

Today’s Stock Exchanges, February 8th. Powell’s inflation optimism...

Global battery assembly in 2022: Ningde era dominates...

Resolution 38 of 02/01/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Piazza Affari earns again. Saipem’s non-stop race

Hong Kong stock market closes: Hang Seng Index...

Africa: Belt and Road, China’s investments in the...

Salvini: “The atmosphere is very positive. We win...

Mps pays the redundancies of 2022: the bank...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy