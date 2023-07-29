Petrol, served on the motorway exceeds 2.5 euros per litre

MILANO – The rise in petrol and diesel prices continues, to the point that on some motorways the price lists for green electricity have already broken through the 2.5 euro per liter mark. He reveals it Absolute users, which publishes the map of fuel prices in Italy. “On the A4 Venice-Trieste, petrol, based on the surveys carried out on the prices indicated by the operators between 27 and 28 July last, reached a peak of 2.553 euros per liter for the served, while diesel reached 2.4 euros /litre On the A21 Turin-Piacenza, a liter of petrol is sold at 2.549 euros, 2.334 for diesel, while the A14 Bologna-Bari-Taranto also exceeds the 2.5 euro threshold, with 2.529 euros.

Numbers which, it should be remembered, represent a segment – that of motorway services – which traditionally highlights higher prices, given that the prices at the pump in urban centers with self-service, which are less affected by the mark-up applied at the discretion of individuals merchants, is positioned in the 1.8 euro per liter area.

In any case, the increases come just a few days before the launch of the new billboards that distributors will have to display from Tuesday, highlighting not only the current prices but the average ones in the region, thus allowing travelers to make more informed choices.

