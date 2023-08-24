Home » petrol sold at 4 euros per litre
Sounds unbelievable but a Castellanetain the province of Taranto, a distributor is selling both the gas that the diesel at 4 euros per litre. This at least according to what officially appears on Mimit’s Observatory on fuel prices. “We ask the Guardia di Finanza to verify whether it is an incorrect communication of data to the ministry and to ascertain the correct display of prices, imposing any sanctions in case of violations of current legislation” he says Massimiliano Donapresident of theNational Consumer Union.

“Beyond this single case, however, we point out the problem of the user petrol special, for example with more octane, which have broken through the 3 euro threshold in some distributors” Dona always denounces. According to the latest data communicated to Mimit, for example, a Senigallia a distributor sells it at 3.333 euros per litre, 3.219 euros a Misano Adriatic3 euros in Budduso in the province of Sassari.

Weekly data returns in September

“From 31 December 2022 to today, i.e. after the restoration of excise duties decided by the Executive, according to the data weekly of the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (Mase) the price of petrol in self-service mode rose by 18.4%, over 30 cents, equal to 15 euros and 10 cents for a 50-litre tank, with a sting on an annual basis equal to 362 euros for a family that fills up two tanks a month. It’s a little better for diesel, +8.1%, but it’s still a blow equal to 6 euros and 88 cents per refuelling, 165 euros on an annual basis” continues Dona.

Consumers ask for government intervention

“The Government cannot continue to wash its hands of it, making the excuse that the discount would cost the State 1 billion euros a month. In fact, it is not a matter of restoring everything cut from the excise introduced by the Draghi Government: 25 cents. A much smaller reduction, equal to a fifth, with a cost of 200 million, would be enough to bring prices down to more reasonable levels, with petrol below 1.9 and diesel below 1.8 euros per litre” he concludes Donate.

Considering the latest Mase data, in fact, the discount of 5 cents, 6.1 cents considering the VAT at 22%, would bring the gas self from 1.946 euros per liter to 1.885 euros, self diesel from 1.845 to 1.784 euros. Even in highwayconsidering today’s Mimit data, petrol would fall below 2 euros, from 2.020 euros today to 1.959 euros and diesel would go to less than 1.9 euros, going from the current 1.933 euros to 1.872 euros per litre.

