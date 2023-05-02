Petrol station prices: Petrol still expensive in April – diesel soon under 1.60 euros

April has been the most expensive month for petrol drivers to date. According to the ADAC, those who drove diesel saved almost 5 cents per liter compared to March. The prices of diesel and E10 are also moving further and further apart.

WWhilst April was the most expensive month of the year for petrol, diesel is becoming increasingly cheaper. If the trend of the past few weeks continues, diesel could soon fall below the €1.60 mark for the first time since January 2022 on a nationwide daily average. On Monday the value was 1.615 euros per liter, as the ADAC announced on Tuesday in Munich.

That was 1.7 cents less than a week earlier. E10 premium petrol, on the other hand, rose by 1.1 cents to €1.787 on a weekly basis. The trends for April as a whole look similar. According to the ADAC, the E10 cost a monthly average of 1.805 euros – that’s 4.2 cents more than in March. On the other hand, the monthly average for diesel was 1.670 euros – that is a decrease of 4.5 cents compared to the previous month and the lowest value since February 2022.

With the most recent development, the gap between diesel and E10 has grown again. On Monday, at 17.2 cents, it was even a good deal above the long-term average of 15.4 cents for the 10 years before 2022. In February, the two fuels cost the same. The ADAC sees a “further normalization” in the drifting apart of fuel prices. The tax difference is more than 20 cents.

