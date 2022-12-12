The gas station attendants are protesting, announcing a strike at the distribution plants. The protest was decided by Faib, Fegica and Anisa, trade unions representing the motorway operators. Reason: they are fighting against the hypothesis of an inter-ministerial decree, currently in the draft stage, which – according to the unions – “does not provide for any rationalization of the network for greater efficiency and re-proposes a royalty imposition system for the exclusive benefit of position income of dealers”. Thus the state of unrest was decided.

The strike is expected in service areas throughout Italy from 10pm on Tuesday 13 December to 10pm on Friday 16th. The trade unions underline that the draft «does not contain a regulatory reform that could allow recovery of economy aimed at reducing the abnormal difference in prices between ordinary roads and motorways, violates the sector regulations aimed at protecting the continuity of management and employment levels”. For three days, therefore, it will not be possible to get petrol on the Italian motorways. The only solution for those who travel is to leave the motorway, refuel and return.

The press release

The trade associations, therefore, announced the state of «absolute degradation to which the motorway service areas have been subjected, both in terms of fuel and catering prices, completely abnormal and out of the market, and in terms of quality standards ». And then: “We have already written to the ministers of the previous and current governments without, however, having provided any response, nor granted the urgently requested meeting”. A situation that has become unsustainable. President Faib Autostrade Antonino Lucchesi: “We are forced to stay open 24 hours a day, but now the blow has also come from the bills, which have gone from 2,200 euros per month to peaks of 9,000, despite the fact that consumption has not changed” added the union representative, recalling that the managers of the motorway systems remained «open even during the pandemic, when no one could circulate. Government aid has arrived, but has not been able to balance the losses.