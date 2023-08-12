Petrol, the mid-August sting arrives. Here are the crazy fuel prices

Expensive petrol, yet another increase in view of the August 15 departures: the served exceeds 2 euros

Not even the now self service may more “sweet the pill” for motorists. The fuel cost continues the trail undertaken e the price hikes seem endless. On the other hand, at the gates of mid-August the moment is the most propitious to “make cash”, in view of the millions of Italians ready to leave summer holidays.

According to what it detects Energy newspaper from the updated data – communicated by the managers to the Mimit Price Observatory – these are the increases of the various companies: Eni (+2 cents on diesel), Tamoil (+1 cents on petrol, +2 cents on diesel), Q8 (+1 cents on petrol, +2 cents on diesel).

Specifically, the the average price of petrol in self-service mode is 1.938 euros/litre with the various brands ranging between 1.925 and 1.950 euros/litre (no logo 1.923). The highest provincial average price was recorded in Nuoro (1.975) and the lowest in Biella (1.893).

Read also: Zavalloni, the Meloni gas station attendant: between one tank and another beating the government

The average price charged for diesel self is 1.825 euro/litrewith companies between 1.814 and 1.837 euro/litre (no logo 1.814) with the highest provincial average price in Imperia (1.870) and the lowest in Padua (1.780).

As for the served, for petrol the average price charged is 2.073 euro/litre, with colored systems with prices between 2.004 and 2.140 euros/litre (no logo 1.976). There average diesel served is 1,960 euro/litrewith the points of sale of the companies with average prices between 1.897 and 2.020 euros/litre (no logo 1.866).

Fuel, the high price fuels the opposition: “The government doesn’t know how to stop the increases”

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

