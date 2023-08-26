Petrol, the sting on the summer counter-exodus: on the Turin-Piacenza the 2.8 euros per liter are approaching

The race for fuel does not stop and just as families are returning from holidays, new records are set. Not only. The values ​​continue to increase on all motorways and are higher than in mid-August.

With regard to the new record, on the A21 Turin-Piacenza petrol has reached almost 2.8 euros in served mode. Assoutenti denounces it based on the latest data communicated by the managers and published by Mimit. «Yesterday» on this route «a liter of petrol cost 2.798 euros per liter in served mode (2.074 euros/litre for self-service), diesel instead 2.379 euros per liter and in numerous motorway petrol stations green fuel travels quickly for around 2.5 euros per litre», underlines the association.

«We are in the presence of a sting that is hitting the pockets of Italians returning from summer holidays – attacks the president Furio Truzzi – Today a full tank of green costs on average 7 euros more than just three months ago, a full tank of diesel even 10 euros more, and we wonder what is still waiting for the Government to intervene to deal with the fuel emergency».

The record reported by Assoutenti concerns a specific stretch of motorway. More generally, the average price in self-service mode on the motorway network for petrol remains stable compared to yesterday but still high, today at 2.020, while it was 2.015 on the eve of August 15th. The average price for diesel, again in self-service mode, stands at 1.935 euros per litre, while yesterday it was 1.933 euros per litre. The price level emerges from the daily update of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy.