On paper, the challenge between the Rs 6 Avant and the ElettricqvRs e-tron Gt seems inconceivable, but in reality it is perfectly suited to this period of energy transition of the automobile. On the one hand there is the gasoline that powers the 600 horsepower of the Rs 6 Avant, on the other hand there are the batteries that give energy to the 598 horsepower that the boost function increases up to 646 horsepower of the four-door coupe Rs e- tron Gt. The power surge is momentary, but no other production Audi can boast it. The final result translates into very similar performances between these two different hypercar formats also suitable for those with families, which the different types of bodywork make well recognizable at first glance. The double choice of the top-of-the-range format of the Rs roadside line-up is played across the board: from everyday usability to performance. In terms of prices abundantly over-100 thousand euros, the gap does not worry too much those who can write checks of this magnitude. In fact, the Rs6 Avant costs 137,000 euros, while the Rs e-tron Gt costs 152,000 euros. Ultimately, the fundamental point is how you want to prove that you are a member of the 600 horse club.

Audi Rs 6 Avant and Rs e-tron Gt, here are their radiographs

The fourth generation of the Rs 6 Avant is powered by a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 with 600 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque combined with the 8-speed automatic transmission and adopts the all-wheel drive with self-locking central mechanical differential. The Rs e-tron Gt adopts a powertrain consisting of two electric motors which, by default, delivers 598 horsepower and a torque of 830 Nm but which, as anticipated, can develop 646 horsepower for a few moments. The system combined with a two-speed gearbox also generates electric all-wheel drive, which distributes traction between the two axles five times faster than that of a traditional system, assigning it up to 85% to the rear. In the architecture of the all-wheel drive of these two Rs, the rear differential with the torque vectoring function is present in the case of the station wagon, while in that of the four-door touring there is an electronic lock.

From here on, the two Rs are united by some solutions and technologies such as the low center of gravity ?, the integral steering, the 50:50 weight distribution, the possibility of adopting carbon ceramic brakes and the adaptive air suspension in the triple chamber configuration for the electric sports car, which can be combined with the Rs plus suspension integrated with the roll and pitch compensation on the station wagon. System that is standard on the e-tron Gt. The last two technologies mentioned allow the electric four-door coupe to slightly counter the weight of the 93 kWh battery pack placed between its two axles. The large “battery” promises a range of over 470 kilometers and can also be recharged with rapid systems up to 270 kW. In this case you can recover up to 100 kilometers of autonomy in five minutes and go from 5 to 80% of the charge in 23 minutes.

Audi Rs 6 Avant and Rs e-tron Gt, very agile and lightning fast, but with different soundtracks

In terms of performance, the two Rs are equivalent in the shot from 0 to 100 per hour, because the electric beats the station wagon with a time of 3 “3 instead of 3” 6, while the e-tron Gt crosses the finish line of 200 per hour in 10 “9 instead of 12”. The Rs 6 Avant clearly imposes itself only in the maximum speed by adopting an optional package that projects it to 305 per hour, otherwise “she” would also be stuck at 250 hours like the full-electric Rs. If with the performance of the two cars the Rs division is faithful to its DNA even in the transition from traditional propulsion to zero emissions, the same can be said for what concerns dynamism and daily usability, although in the face of some constitutional peculiarities of the two philosophies. In the challenge on the roads of Salento between the two Rs, overlapping for the length of the order of 5 meters but spaced by 300 kg for the mass of the e-tron Gt which exceeds 2.4 tons, the fil rouge that binds the behavior of the two cars. In fact, none are found or even embarrassing even among the tightest curves, in spite of the body and mass of the little “featherweight” category thanks also to the integral steering, which virtually lengthens or shortens the pace. In practice, the reliability impressed by the set-ups which, according to the car configuration, are always spot on, therefore also for the comfort with the more touristic one, both are flanked by the handling of a smaller size and weight car, although with a slight advantage for the less heavy car. Rs 6 Avant. This dynamism is accompanied by temperaments that can go from malleable to overflowing, but which emerge in different ways as well as accompanied by different soundtracks: thunderous and engaging that of the station wagon, pleasant but “digital” the one that emulates the symphony of the V8 accompanying the progressions of the e-tron Gt. Which, for its part, thanks to the instantaneous torque is always inclined to shoot promptly as well as linearly up to the maximum of the powertrain possibilities, giving the impression that the man-machine feeling is always very direct regardless of the driving style. The Rs 6 Avant returns sensations typical of traditional hypercars as well as with the sound also with the performance of its V8. The biturbo does not know the meaning of the term turbo-lag, it always responds promptly and comes to offer a brutal delivery when the accelerator is lowered to the floor, which is well supported by the speed of the gearbox. However, like the electric in normal use, it offers an elasticity and a suppleness that go well with everyday driving.