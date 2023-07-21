Petroleum-free asphalt with biotumen could change road construction worldwide

What convinces the road construction giant is the result of five years of research and development. B2Square founder Frank Albrecht, 56, became a bitumen expert in the management team of the Swedish mineral oil company Nynas, of which he was a member for ten years. He has now made his idea, namely to reinvent the components that are decisive for the material properties of conventional bitumen, ready for the market. B2Square extracts so-called asphaltenes from a hydrocarbon resin that is mined above and below ground using mining technology. So-called maltenes come from the shells of cashew nuts. Both components – the synthetic resin powder and the viscous cashew shell extract – are mixed cold with the asphalt for use in road construction.

