Home » Petroleum-free asphalt with biotumen could change road construction worldwide
Business

Petroleum-free asphalt with biotumen could change road construction worldwide

by admin
Petroleum-free asphalt with biotumen could change road construction worldwide

What convinces the road construction giant is the result of five years of research and development. B2Square founder Frank Albrecht, 56, became a bitumen expert in the management team of the Swedish mineral oil company Nynas, of which he was a member for ten years. He has now made his idea, namely to reinvent the components that are decisive for the material properties of conventional bitumen, ready for the market. B2Square extracts so-called asphaltenes from a hydrocarbon resin that is mined above and below ground using mining technology. So-called maltenes come from the shells of cashew nuts. Both components – the synthetic resin powder and the viscous cashew shell extract – are mixed cold with the asphalt for use in road construction.

See also  Metalworkers, maxi strike in July: "Sector in crisis, must be relaunched"

You may also like

TSMC’s Financial Report: Bottoming Out and Recovery Expected...

Unicredit, Orcel: “Inflation will drop but rates will...

Buying anything other than Tesla doesn’t make sense...

Mexican Peso Appreciates Against Dollar, Analysts Lower Forecasts

Chiara Basso, the sexy side of the transfer...

Japanese Brand Joins Tesla’s North American Charging Camp:...

Dax gives way at the end of the...

Cautious opening at Piazza Affari, Recordati leaps

Kobe Bryant is making more money than ever...

Boosting Automobile Consumption: Several Measures to Strengthen Financial...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy