Petroleum: The silent comeback of the petroleum giant

Petroleum: The silent comeback of the petroleum giant

For years, oil production in Venezuela has only known one direction: down. Corruption, a planned economy and sanctions turned the former gold donkey of the socialist-governed country into an economic scrap model. But for a few months now, the state-owned oil company PDVSA has been making a quiet but steady comeback. This has a lot to do with the new geopolitical world situation.

