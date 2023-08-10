Petroleum: The silent comeback of the petroleum giant

0
For years, oil production in Venezuela has only known one direction: down. Corruption, a planned economy and sanctions turned the former gold donkey of the socialist-governed country into an economic scrap model. But for a few months now, the state-owned oil company PDVSA has been making a quiet but steady comeback. This has a lot to do with the new geopolitical world situation.
See also Longji shares suffered a mercury reversal: the battery factory caught fire in November, the market value evaporated by 50 billion_公司_乐叶_单晶