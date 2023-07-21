Peugeot 208 is now hybrid and the electric version offers more autonomy

Listen to the audio version of the article

It is renewed with evident modifications which accentuate its character and adherence to the most recent stylistic dictates of the Lion.

But that’s not all: Peugeot 208 is becoming increasingly electrified. In fact, the French company has introduced two hybrid engines and by updating the electric version which now reaches around 400 km of autonomy.

Almost one million units have been sold since its launch in 2019, of which around 90,000 in Italy. A success that now shows a mid-life tweak by introducing. Aesthetically it has changed by introducing the new logo and, a prominent novelty, the grille takes up the body colors.

The luminous signature on the front that becomes vertical while maintaining the style of the three claws. Same thing at the rear, where, however, the lines become horizontal. There are three trim levels: Active, Allure and Gt.

A sign of progress is in the engine range, where there are two “pure” petrol powertrains of 75 and 100 hp flanked by two 48 V hybrids of 100 and 136 hp. Finally, the 115 kW (156 HP) electric version powered by a 51 kWh battery which guarantees a range of approximately 400 km (Wltp combined cycle in the approval phase).

