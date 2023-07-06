Home » Peugeot 208 is renewed: this is how the little one from the Lion changes. And there are mild hybrids
Business

Peugeot 208 is renewed: this is how the little one from the Lion changes. And there are mild hybrids

by admin
Peugeot 208 is renewed: this is how the little one from the Lion changes. And there are mild hybrids

For recharging, two types of on-board chargers are available, suitable for all uses and all charging solutions: as standard, a 7.4 kW single-phase charger and, as an option, an 11 kW three-phase charger. Estimated charge times from 20% to 80% are less than 30 minutes from a public charging station (100 kW), 4 hours and 40 minutes from a Wallbox (7.4 kW) and 11 hours and 10 minutes from a power outlet (which delivers 3.2 kW).

New 48V electrified motors

The Peugeot 208 update also introduces two new engines with 48V Hybrid technology, based on a latest generation 100 HP or 136 HP PureTech petrol engine, combined with the new six-speed e-Dcs6 dual-clutch gearbox which integrates a electric motor.

Thanks to a battery that recharges during different phases of driving, this technology offers additional torque at low revs and a reduction in fuel consumption of up to 15%. In urban driving, they can operate more than 50% of the time in 100% electric zero-emission mode.

Also maintained two “pure” petrol

The engine range still includes two 3-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol powertrains available in 75 and 100 hp. Both are mated to a manual gearbox, for the less powerful five-speed and six-speed for the other.

Latest generation Adas systems

In addition to the new high-definition cameras for assisted parking, the New 208 offers the driver numerous devices that make driving easier and safer. These include: Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop&Go function, with automatic distance adjustment

See also  VAT numbers on a flat-rate basis: the Uifor union is born. The program

You may also like

Balcony power plants: the government wants to strengthen...

The Dark Web: A Marketplace for Cybercrime and...

Levorato: “The coops are over. And even on...

Government must work properly and maintain democratic processes

Are pushbacks legitimate? What does maritime law say?

Transforming from a Home Appliance Brand to a...

The most expensive dog in the world was...

Levorato: “The coops are over. And even on...

Swiss toy market – beloved toy shops –...

Wall Street futures in the red before macro...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy