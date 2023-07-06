Peugeot 208 is renewed: this is how the little one from the Lion changes. And there are mild hybrids

For recharging, two types of on-board chargers are available, suitable for all uses and all charging solutions: as standard, a 7.4 kW single-phase charger and, as an option, an 11 kW three-phase charger. Estimated charge times from 20% to 80% are less than 30 minutes from a public charging station (100 kW), 4 hours and 40 minutes from a Wallbox (7.4 kW) and 11 hours and 10 minutes from a power outlet (which delivers 3.2 kW).

New 48V electrified motors

The Peugeot 208 update also introduces two new engines with 48V Hybrid technology, based on a latest generation 100 HP or 136 HP PureTech petrol engine, combined with the new six-speed e-Dcs6 dual-clutch gearbox which integrates a electric motor.

Thanks to a battery that recharges during different phases of driving, this technology offers additional torque at low revs and a reduction in fuel consumption of up to 15%. In urban driving, they can operate more than 50% of the time in 100% electric zero-emission mode.

Also maintained two “pure” petrol

The engine range still includes two 3-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol powertrains available in 75 and 100 hp. Both are mated to a manual gearbox, for the less powerful five-speed and six-speed for the other.

Latest generation Adas systems

In addition to the new high-definition cameras for assisted parking, the New 208 offers the driver numerous devices that make driving easier and safer. These include: Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop&Go function, with automatic distance adjustment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

