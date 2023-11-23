Peugeot 3008, orders open. Here’s how much the new electric and hybrid SUV costs and how it’s made

The 136 hp 3008 hybrid costs 38,700 in the GT version and 43,200 in the Allure version

It is a strategic model that marks an epochal change for Peugeot and the Stellantis group. Heir to a best seller, which in seven years and two generations has sold over 1.3 million (150 thousand in Italy), the Peugeot 3008, or rather E-3008 (where the “E” underlines the exclusively electric traction) is a a radically new car in terms of style, chassis structure and technology and, in fact, brings to the debut the STLA Medium platform, the flagship of Stellantis’ development plan for electric vehicles and the energy transition. The fact of having selected the Peugeot e-suv for the debut of this strategic architecture is a choice that reaffirms the role of the French brand within the group. This is the first unified architecture of the group (born almost 3 years ago by merging PSA and FCA) developed and designed for new generation medium-large electric cars. In fact, defined as BEV By Design, i.e. designed specifically for BEVs (Battery electric vehicles), the new architecture is created starting from the battery as a load-bearing element (placed at the base of the floor), the basic traction is front, but in the integral versions, a second electric motor is mounted in the appropriate rear frame. Among the key points that we will also find on the other, future, models of the Stellantis group, the autonomy of up to 700 km stands out, fast charging (30 minutes in certain conditions and 400 Volt network which represents a correct compromise between costs and performance that avoids complexity of the 800 volts considered somewhat of a benchmark.

Peugeot 3008, the third generation debuts

Finally, the new platform can also be used for hybrid variants which will only be available in some markets. After all, making a large-volume car like the 3008 all-electric is a great challenge also because the transition to lithium ions is in its infancy and in some sectors, such as corporate fleets, full electric is still struggling to take off.

The new zero-emission SUV is built exclusively and proudly in France, in the historic Sochaux plant and also many elements such as the engines are made beyond the Alps with the electric motor manufactured and produced by the Stellantis-Nidec joint venture of Trémery and the gearbox built by Stellantis in Valenciennes. The cells with NMC chemical composition (Nickel, Manganese and Cobalt, are currently supplied by BYD (a guarantee of quality), but subsequently the elements made in the group’s gigafactories will be used, the assembly of the battery pack is carried out in Sochaux.

The car is equipped with a charging socket located on the left rear mudguard and allows charging in alternating and direct current. Two types of on-board charger are available in AC, with a standard 11 kW three-phase charger and an optional 22 kW three-phase charger. In DC E-3008 accepts powers up to 160 kW, allowing the E-3008 battery to be recharged from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes for the standard version and in less than 30 minutes for the extended autonomy version. Furthermore, there are features such as Smart Charging, which adjusts the battery charging time and power according to time slots to optimize charging costs and V2L (Vehicle to Load) to power an electrical device through the high voltage battery. For example, to charge an electric bicycle or operate a household appliance. The system can provide up to 3kW and 16°.

Peugeot E-3008: style and design

The lines of the Peugeot E-3008 are new, although they recall the stylistic features of the latest proposals from the lion house and merge the lines of the SUV with those of the fastback. The rear window is very sloped, like an SUV coupé and the tail is truncated and vertical with muscular sides. The front is stylistically organized around the Lion logo which, placed in the center of the frameless grille, seems to give rise to the whole car by virtue of the grilles that wrap around the nose. The ultra-thin front light clusters maintain the iconic three-clawed light signature. The headlights are housed in an elegant band that sits above the radiator grille and wraps around the entire front. Obviously the headlights are full LED but in the GT versions active matrix ones are offered which Peugeot has named “Pixel LED”. At the rear the headlights are always LED with the signature of the claws which, in the GT version, offers a three-dimensional effect.

Among the elements that contribute to the refined style of the E-3008, the concealment of the side window seals in the doors stands out, a visual trick (the seals are placed under the edge of the sheet metal), which contributes to the sleek design of the sides of the car. The number of decorative inserts on the bodywork has been reduced and all chrome parts have been eliminated.

Peugeot 3008 seems more compact than it actually is. It is in fact 9 cm long for a total of 4.54, it is 1.89 meters wide and 1.64 meters high with a wheelbase of 2.739 metres. The mass is close to 2.2 tons of which 520 kg belong to the battery.