Peugeot 408 leasing: This is the best offer

Every year, Car of the Year, an association of various European car publications, chooses the car of the year. In 2023 almost exclusively electric cars made it into the finalists. The only burner in the final: the Peugeot 408. That makes the limousine one of the best cars of the year – although it “only” made it to sixth place in the overall ranking. It is not surprising that the 408 was able to convince the professional jury. It offers 131 hp, up to 210 km/h and extensive equipment.

How much does the Peugeot 408 cost?

The Peugeot 408 is in Germany available in different versions. It is also available as a slightly more expensive one plug-in hybrids. Die Combustion version costs – Depending on the equipment – at least 36,750.00 euros.

Lease the Peugeot 408 cheaply privately

The alternative to buying: Leasing. For those interested, this form of financing has several Advantages. So will less equity at the initial purchase needed. Also, leasing is characterized by its high planning security and be low risk because terms and monthly installments are usually fixed in advance and no longer change.

The best leasing offer for the Peugeot 408 in the Allure version is currently available from Leasing Markt*wo are im Privatleasing for 368.29 euros per month is available. In addition, the offer – with slightly better conditions – is also aimed at tradespeople.

Die Duration this offer is 24 Fun at an annual Mileage of 10,000 kilometers (i.e. a total of 20,000 kilometers over the entire term).

These are the one-time additional costs for the Peugeot 408

As part of this private leasing deal, there are no special payment. Also the No down payment. For that, however one-time payment of EUR 990.00 for the provision of the Peugeot 408 calculated. These transfer costs are incurred with almost all leasing offers and are therefore reasonable.

The leasing conditions for the Peugeot 408 at a glance

Target group: Private leasing (commercial leasing also possible) Duration: 24 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: from 368.29 euros Extra costs: EUR 990.00 transfer costs special payment: no Leasingfaktor: 1,00 total cost factor: 1,11

Leasing a Peugeot 408 – is the offer worth it?

Whether it’s worth grabbing this offer depends on two factors: Leasing– and total cost factor as well as offers from other providers. With the leasing and total cost factor, deals can be objectively evaluated. If this value is around one, as here, the offers are usually attractive. But: Recently we have seen more and more bargains with significantly lower leasing and total cost factors. However, we have in our Leasing-Rechner cannot find a cheaper supplier for the Peugeot 408. In this respect, this offer can quite worthwhile – provided that no other vehicle is suitable. If so, scroll through our leasing calculator and find the right deal for you:

This is what the Peugeot 408 Allure offers

That the 408 is a good car has its reasons Placement among the finalists of Car of the Year confirmed. If you still want to convince yourself of this, you can find it here the main features of the sedan from the Offer from Leasing Markt*:

list price: 36.750,00 Euro Drive: Petrol Circuit: Automatic Perfomance: 131 PS (96 Kilowatts) Top speed: up to 210 km/h Fuel Consumption: combined 6.0 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 136 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Rain sensor, cruise control, voice control, parking assistant, drowsiness warning system, blind spot assistant, keyless central locking, multifunction steering wheel, automatic start/stop, all-wheel drive, emergency brake assistant, automatic climate control, on-board computer, navigation system, touchscreen, lane departure warning system and more Color: Blau Delivery time: about six months