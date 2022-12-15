Listen to the audio version of the article

Hard to define. We tested the Peugeot 408 on the road, a model that breaks the mold adopted up until now by the French brand of the Stellantis group and introduces a car that looks like a sedan, a shooting brake wagon, but is taller and, at the same time, has a coupe-style sloping roof with a hint of fastback. Undoubtedly, the memory of the cousin of the Double Chevron C5X (11 cm longer) is evident but, with typical details of the Leone such as: the large grille of the front with the LED matrix headlights or, again, the luminous signature at the rear with the scratch of the lion.

The car therefore exhibits stylistic features and original elements to distinguish itself from the (few) competitors, such as the Cupra Formentor (perhaps the model closest to the 408) and SUV coupés such as the Renault Arkana and other proposals which are mostly found in the premium area of German passport.

The model is part of the top range of the C segment, with a length of 4.69m (only 6cm less than the 508 sedan) and a ground clearance of only 1.48m, although it seems higher to the eye. The platform is the well-known Emp2 which allows you to build both thermal and electric cars. And the 408 arrives in a Plug-in hybrid version available in two power ratings, 180 and 225 HP with a range that reaches 64 km. While for internal combustion engines, only a 130 HP three-cylinder petrol engine is available. The diesel is missing, a choice that the French managers have made in light of the increasingly low sales numbers of this engine.

The car has elegant lines and, in addition to the imposing front, its presence on the road is emphasized by the large rims available from 17 to 20″, the latter optional for the GT version. In fact, there are three arrangements: Allure, Allure pack e Gt. Starting from the “basic” version, the equipment is rich and includes, among others: 17″ rims, keyless start, wireless mirror screen, voice commands, i-cockpit with 10-inch digital dashboard. While driving, we tested the qualities of the GT version with some options, such as the 20” rims and electrically adjustable leather seats with massage function. The interiors are well-finished, with well-made materials that are pleasant to the eye and to the touch.

The driving position is quite high for a sedan, more tending to that of an SUV. The 10-inch touchscreen in the center of the dashboard is customizable and the functions are very intuitive. There are four USB-C sockets and rear passengers have ample knee room. The 536-litre boot (471 for the Phev version) has a low load sill and, by folding down the backrests of the rear bench seat, the load reaches 1,611 litres.