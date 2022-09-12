Listen to the audio version of the article

Peugeot has put on sale the First Edition version of the new 408. There are 50 copies destined for the Italian market with a particularly complete standard equipment and available at a discounted price of 40,900 euros. Under the hood is the most powerful engine available in the range, it is, in fact, the 225 hp plug-in hydrid, the result of a combination with the 1,600 cc turbo petrol engine and the 8-speed automatic transmission.

Available only online and also with financing

The 408 First Edition can only be purchased online on the Peugeot Store website. The French house also offers it with an i-Move loan which provides for an installment of 399 euros per month for 36 months with an advance of 5,376.00 euros in addition to a final maxi-payment of 26,992.45 euros TAN 6.99% APR 7.93% . Or alternatively at a price of 49,400 euros which become 40,900 euros net of the EcoBonus of both the French company and state incentives with scrapping.

Color is specific blue plus 20-inch wheels

The particularly complete range of the Peugeot 408 Plug-in Hybrid 225 First Edition includes, among other things, the dedicated obsession blue color, the front grille in the same shade as the bodywork, the 20-inch Monolithic alloy wheels, the full LED headlights. matrix, 3d led lights, AGR certified seats with a coating in three different materials including Alcantara as well as heated and with a sophisticated massage system and heated steering wheel.

An interior dedicated to digitization

To which is always added the classic Peugeot i-Cockpit with 3D technology, with 10-inch touchscreen and customizable i-Toggles, in addition to the i-Connect Advanced multimedia system which includes connected navigation in addition to the controls to activate all functions and the Drive Assist Plus package of driving assistance systems, tailgate with hands-free technology, and the 7.4 kW on-board charger.

Simplified energy recovery operation

The 50 Italians who purchase the Peugeot 408 Plug-in Hybrid 225 First Edition will also be honored with a free Electric Pack to simplify charging operations. But they will also be able to choose between two solutions created in collaboration with the work of the Stellantis Free2Move E-Solutions group, either one for absolutely private recharging, renamed Electric Pack Home or one for public recharging, namely the Electric Pack Street. .