Facelift. The Peugeot 508 has been modified above all in the frontal expression and in the lights, where the LED luminous signature with the lion’s claws now stands out

The update of the 508, the flagship of the French brand of Stellantis, affects both the sedan and wagon variants and the sporty Pse. In addition to the different style of the front, the news concern the infotainment and the range of accessories. The new range now consists of Allure, GT and PSE levels with a market launch planned for June. The 508 follows the most advanced style of the most recent Peugeots, changing the layout of the front end and introducing claw elements which become the new luminous signature of the front lights alongside the Matrix Led light clusters. The headlights are inserted in the three-dimensional grille, while aerodynamic appendages integrated into the bumper are provided for the sporty Pse. The passenger compartment is also evolving: in addition to the top quality finishes, there is now i-Connect Advanced infotainment and a 10-inch display, combined with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The instrument panel with 12-inch screen has renewed graphics and the display is three-dimensional. The Adas range has been expanded by completing the Level 2 functions. There are no news on the powertrain. It will therefore be possible to choose the 130 HP petrol and diesel and the 180 and 225 HP plug-in hybrids, all with 8-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. At the top of the range we find the PSE plug-in hybrid with 360hp all-wheel drive and a second 113hp electric motor on the rear axle. The battery has a capacity of 12.4 kWh, rechargeable to 3.7 kW from the wallbox, with more track widths, 24 mm at the front and 12 mm at the rear, with a lowered ride and the braking system with front discs from 380 mm as well as 20-inch wheels.

