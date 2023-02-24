Listen to the audio version of the article

The Peugeot 508 is relaunched with an aesthetic restyling that focuses above all on the front that focuses on the new logo of the French brand of Stellantis. Inside, a redesigned dashboard debuts with the 10-inch infotainment display in the center combined with the 12-inch i-Cockpit system and the now well-known compact-sized steering wheel.

The offer of the new 508 includes three options, the entry level Allure, the GT and the performance-oriented Peugeot Sport Engineered, to which is added the same choice of fuel supplies but updated to petrol, diesel and plug-in.

The Peugeot 508 adopts the same grille as the new 308 and 408

The new Peugeot 508 now adopts a brand new front section, with a more aggressive grille characterized by glossy black slats that wrap around the front. The huge front section continues in the lower part with a wider grille, while the new Led Matrix headlights with three thin claws are integrated on the sides, the hallmark of all the latest Peugeots. At the rear we find the new lights, while the brand new 18-inch alloy wheels have a design that mixes style and aerodynamic efficiency. Finally the badges have a specific character.

New Peugeot 508, photos of the restyling Photogallery10 photos View

Peugeot 508, a renewed and increasingly hi-tech passenger compartment

In the cabin there is an evolution of the Peugeot i-Cockpit, with different graphics on the instrument panel and a central 10-inch screen equipped with the new Peugeot i-Connect Advanced infotainment system which is complete with TomTom navigation, voice assistant and updates over the air. Among the driver assistance systems, the Stop&Go cruise control, active emergency braking up to 140 kmh, Night Vision which recognizes animals and people at night, Blind Spot Monitoring and 360° cameras useful for maneuvers are confirmed. .

New Peugeot 508: updated petrol, diesel and plug-in certifications

Nothing new, just updates for the engines of the 508. The range therefore remains made up of the 1,200 cc PureTech petrol engine with 130 HP and the 1,500 cc BlueHDi diesel engine with 130 HP, both combined with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The 180, 225 and 360 HP plug-in hybrid versions by Peugeot Sport Engineered have also been confirmed, with the addition of all-wheel drive and the exclusive set-up which is characterized by reduced ground clearance and also by 20-inch alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S and 380mm front brake discs.