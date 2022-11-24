Home Business Peugeot: a preview of the future of the brand at CES 2023 in Las Vegas
Peugeot: a preview of the future of the brand at CES 2023 in Las Vegas

Peugeot: a preview of the future of the brand at CES 2023 in Las Vegas

With a decidedly positive vision of the future of the car, the concept will embody core values ​​and herald the beginning of a new era. This represents a preview of the next generation of products as well as the functionality and technology that customers will find in their future Peugeot cars.

Peugeot “e-choice”: the road to electrification

2023 will truly be the year of full electrification: new models and new technologies will be introduced into the range. In particular, Peugeot will be the first brand of the Stellantis group to launch the new generation of hybrid engines, thus reaffirming the desire to offer access to electrified mobility to the greatest number of people.

From the first half of 2023, in fact, all models of the Lion brand will be available with one or more electrified engines.

Numerous model and technological innovations will allow the French brand to offer the “e-choice”, the widest electrified range in Europe. From electric bicycles to commercial vehicles, via e-scooters and cars: it will meet all electrified mobility needs, thus taking a further step towards its goal of zero emissions in Europe, with a 100% electric range starting from 2030.

The introduction of new hybrid powertrains starting from the beginning of 2023, initially on the 3008 and 5008 models, will expand the technological offer, adding to the new 100% battery electric solutions on the E-208 and E-308, fuel cell hydrogen and rechargeable hybrids with two and four-wheel drive.

