Home » Peugeot and YellowKorner invite 5 photographers to tell the Allure concept
Business

Peugeot and YellowKorner invite 5 photographers to tell the Allure concept

by admin
Peugeot and YellowKorner invite 5 photographers to tell the Allure concept

PEUGEOT has decided to partner with YellowKorner, the leading publisher and distributor of fine art photography,

to ask five photographers to show their vision of the Allure concept, through the creation of a series of 15 images. These photos will be exhibited from next October in the YellowKorner galleries and in the PEUGEOT network.

EMOTION: photographers will use the power of the image to put Allure at the center of life

ALLURE: PEUGEOT wants to share its optimistic vision of the future by becoming a “promoter of Allure”.

EXCELLENCE: PEUGEOT collaborates with YellowKorner, the leading publisher of fine art photographs

PEUGEOT is convinced may the world be better with Allure (seduction). This means that the future must be imagined with style, creativity and ambition, with a human-centred approach. Allure is the key to positioning the PEUGEOT brand, now and in the future. The Allure concept is much more than the expression of exceptional design. It is also a state of mind, an attitude and behavior that goes far beyond mere appearance.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The central bank issued a document to guide the financial support for rural revitalization in 2022: strengthen the support of monetary policy tools and strengthen the protection of the rights and interests of rural financial consumers – yqqlm

You may also like

Everything on stocks: Viessmann, Carrier Global – these...

UK, the Antitrust blocks Microsoft on the acquisition...

Economy: Federal government raises growth forecast for 2023

Auction of 6-month Bots, yields are increasing

Bancomat, FSI ready to enter the capital with...

Csm, Fdi does not like Pinelli (Lega) management....

Cameroon: cocoa, a green counter for a sustainable...

Unicredit, the Wall Street Journal praises Ad Orcel:...

The cryptic return of D’Alema. Neither with Schlein,...

U.S. stocks fall, First Republic earnings revive worries...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy