130 years have passed since a car arrived on Italian roads, launching motorized mobility in our country. The primacy is held by the Peugeot Type 3 purchased by Count Gaetano Rossi of Schio who, consequently, is to all intents and purposes the progenitor of Italian motorists. After one hundred and thirty years of presence in Italy, Peugeot makes its 408 debut: a car that breaks with the molds adopted up to now by the brand while reiterating its innovative vocation.

Peugeot, the 408 is the first of a new species



The 408 is a car with an out-of-the-ordinary line, difficult to define exactly because it boasts aerodynamic efficiency at the top of the sedan category, offers SUV suggestions and is characterized by a slender profile in perfect fastback style. The Peugeot that wasn’t there makes its debut next weekend with a range formed by the 1.2-litre 130 petrol versions with 130 endorsements and the 180 and 225 1.6-litre plug-in hybrids with 180 and 225 horsepower, prices starting from 34,000 euros.

Peugeot, briskly on the road to electrification

The debut of the 408 is the first of several expected this year that expand the range of electrified models. The 2023 planning includes the new electric powertrain for the E-208 and E-2008 with 156 horsepower which promises a range of 400 kilometres, the 48 V mild-hybrid engines of the 3008 and 5008 SUVs, the new full-electric versions E-308 and E-408, the new 508 series immediately accompanied by the high-performance version Pse and, finally, the preview of the new generation of the 3008. With this series of innovations, Peugeot aims to climb to second place of the best-selling brands in Italy, leading the energy transition of mobility. But the story does not end here. In fact, thanks to the arrival of five 100% electric versions over the next two years, by 2025 Peugeot will offer a zero-emissions version of each model to arrive at 2030 when it will sell only full-electric models. And Peugeot’s roadmap also includes Carbon Net Zero by 2038. A goal that goes beyond pure electrification because it takes into consideration the materials used to design and manufacture cars, the energy used and the circular economy.

Peugeot, the future is enclosed in the Inception concept

Between the first and the last born of Peugeot, many stylistic and technological innovations have been placed, to mention one for all the particulate filter for diesel engines, from which models were born that have written important chapters in the history of the automotive industry, which have won many races on the track and on the road and which have collected significant successes, to name one for all the 205 which, another anniversary, made its debut forty years ago confirming the nickname of enfant terrible with the line that made us forget the serious image of previous models, but inheriting their reliability and sturdiness. The French company’s future of innovation was unveiled at CES in Las Vegas by the Inception concept car which is the technological and design manifesto of the Peugeots of a not too distant future. Inception explores new stylistic and morphological solutions thanks to its full-eectric nature, based on one of the four new STLA platforms and which will be adopted by several Stellantis models. The concept studies the use of new and unprecedented materials, reducing waste and environmental impact, replacing chrome and black colors with glass and light. Then, it takes the i-Cockpit® one step forward and, above all, quantum thanks to the study of the Hypersquare, a digital command by wire that replaces the traditional steering wheel.