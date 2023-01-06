Listen to the audio version of the article

Debut at CES in Las Vegas for the Peugeot Inception Concept, a model that anticipates a long series of innovations arriving in the coming years on future models of the Lion. Electric concept car, it claims a range of 800 kilometers thanks to the use of one of the four new modular “Bev-by-design” platforms designed by Stellantis. The new “Bev-by-design” electric native platforms will also introduce technology modules powered by artificial intelligence: Stla Brain, Stla SmartCockpit and Stla Autodrive. The goal is to transfer most of its innovations to production by 2025. Among the novelties there is no shortage of induction charging, the Hypersquare steering wheel, level 4 autonomous driving, disappearing dashboard, brand new design, maxi -glazed surfaces, new luminous signature and sides capable of communicating with other road users.

Peugeot Inception Concept, style and dimensions

With the Inception, a new stylistic course debuts, expected on production models from 2025. The front bumper adopts the new light signature that integrates the three emblematic claws. The body color is made up of very fine metallic pigments and is single-layered, a solution which involves less energy consumption during its application. The four optical units are housed under the glass mask, which is in turn treated with a mirror effect and printed with digital inkjet technology. A “Tech Bar” runs horizontally across the door trim. This wired screen emits various messages outside the car as the driver and passengers approach. In addition to the battery charge level, the “Tech Bar” integrates the usual welcome and farewell messages and the numerous sensors and radars for autonomous driving, leaving the bodywork completely clean and smooth, as it is devoid of other elements.

Inception Concept, autonomy and recharge times

The Peugeot Inception Concept is a fully electric vehicle with 800 Volt technology. The 100 kWh battery allows you to travel 800 km on a single full charge. Consumption is 12.5 kWh per 100 km. The battery recharges the equivalent of 30 km of range in one minute, or 150 km in five minutes. The French concept is recharged by induction, simplifying this operation thanks to the absence of the cable. Two compact electric motors, one front and one rear, ensure all-wheel drive. Combined power is nearly 680 horsepower (500 kW). Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes less than 3 seconds.

Goodbye flying, here comes Hypersquare Steer-by-Wire.

This system does away with the steering wheel as we’ve known it for decades, in favor of a Hypersquare control where digital electrical controls replace mechanical linkages. The designers have opted for a completely new architecture, eliminating the steering wheel and the classic multifunction levers. Born digital and inspired by video games, the Hypersquare control system takes the i-Cockpit concept (invented by Peugeot) to a new level. With the simple touch of the fingers, all the driving parameters are controlled and the steer-by-wire technology makes driving more instinctive and simple, like in a video game, but in real life. The Hypersquare with digital electric controls is made up of a screen equipped, at the four corners, with recesses with different functions. The center of the Hypersquare is a tablet-like screen dedicated to transmitting control information. The pictograms of the various functions (climate control, radio volume, Adas, etc.) are displayed on the two side panels to facilitate access to the selected command. The latter is located inside the circular grooves and is accessible by moving only the thumb, without taking your hands off the steering control. The new generation i-Cockpit integrates the Stellantis Stla Smart Cockpit technology platform.

Level 4 autonomous driving

The Hypersquare control system is paired with a flexible screen in the background, displaying driving and infotainment information in 360°. This Halo Cluster, with its circular display, provides information to passengers as they approach the car. Communication with the outside reinforces the concept of sharing and a new vision of the automobile. During the transition to level 4 autonomous driving (Stla AutoDrive), the hypersquare retracts and a large panoramic screen protrudes from the floor to offer a new way of experiencing the cockpit. Peugeot’s ambition is to introduce the Hypersquare on a next-generation vehicle in the range by the end of the decade.