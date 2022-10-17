Listen to the audio version of the article

Peugeot at the Paris Motor Show focuses on originality and does so with the new 408, an electrified model that will be produced both in the Mulhouse factory and in the Chinese one in Chengdu. The debut in Europe is expected at the beginning of 2023. The 408, developed on the Emp2 platform, is 4.69 meters long and with a wheelbase of 2.79 meters, wants to give great emphasis to the comfort in particular of the second row seats. Finally, the slightly descending line of the rear window does not limit the expected capacity of the boot which offers space from 536 to 1,611 liters. A car also suitable for families

The 8-speed automatic transmission is of the by wire type



Thanks to the imposing 20-inch wheels and the sculpted lines taken from the other latest generation Peugeot models, the 408 also manages to hide a real tonnage: with a height of 1.48 meters it is in fact 4 cm higher than the 308 Station Wagon but well far from the typical dimensions of SUVs and crossovers. The interior offers the i-Cockpit and i-Connect infotainment with a reduced size steering wheel. The information is managed by the two 10-inch displays, while the automatic gearbox is controlled by a lever that frees up useful space in the console.

Two 180 or 225 hp plug-in hybrid engines



The infotainment provides the ability to save up to 8 profiles complete with seat adjustments, air conditioning and data displays, while smartphone connectivity is wireless. The 408, among other things, is offered not only with the classic combustion engine variants but also in two plug-in hybrid versions with 180 and 225 hp respectively, with the powertrain of other Stellantis models and combined with the 8-speed automatic transmission. The 12.4 kW battery recharges from 3.7 kW in less than 4 hours. On sale at prices from 40,900 euros for the First Edition Plug-in.

The new 208 with more autonomy makes its debut in Paris



From 408 to the new e-208. The French company has unveiled in Paris a new, more efficient 100% electric engine that allows you to gain 15% of power and 10.5% of autonomy. And mobility solutions such as the 100% electric e-Streetzone scooter, capable of offering up to 112 km of autonomy. Finally, on the Peugeot stand at the Motor Show, the 9X8 Hybrid Hypercar is exhibited alongside the 508 PSE, the road version and the hypercar that can count on a 360 hp plug-in hybrid, developed by the team of designers and engineers of the 9X8.