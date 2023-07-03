Peugeot Motorcycle Unveils the Highly-Anticipated Django CafeRacer, Redefining Retro Style and Riding Experience

Peugeot Motorcycle has recently launched its new model, the Django CafeRacer, in Beijing. The retro scooter has quickly gained popularity among Chinese riders since its introduction and has become a trendsetter in the market. Inspired by the British youth group of the 1950s and 1960s, CafeRacer is known for its rebellious style and passion for rock music and racing. Peugeot Motorcycle aims to capture this spirit with the Django CafeRacer, combining retro tradition with modern design elements.

The Django CafeRacer features a towering hump seat cover, which can be replaced with a classic split rear hump and wide seat cushion, providing a streamlined and harmonious appearance. The side of the hump showcases the No. 88 racing driver applique, paying tribute to Vatanen, the champion of the 1988 World Cross Country Championships. A chrome-plated reflective decorative cover, engraved with the ancient PEUGEOT logo, adds a touch of fashion and elegance. The short armrests are made of chrome-plated metal, enhancing both style and practicality.

The retro-inspired design continues with the high-position sharp front fender, exposing part of the shock absorber and adding a wild and sharp aesthetic. The black and white checkered flag badge on the lower left represents the French champion gene, symbolizing victory after the race. The orange sports instrument, designed with a classic art clock shape, adds a retro touch to the overall riding experience. The lion ear fairing, inspired by lion bionics, showcases a stylized design, while the traditional rearview mirror has been replaced with a racing-style round handlebar rearview mirror.

Peugeot Motorcycle is launching the Django CafeRacer at an exclusive price of 19,800 yuan for the first launch. The company plans to release 100 units simultaneously on its Tmall flagship store, with a complimentary carbon fiber retro helmet worth 1,000 yuan. Users can choose from two colors, flashing silver and platinum gray, to customize the look of their bike.

With its combination of retro style and modern elements, the Django CafeRacer not only represents a motorcycle style but also reflects a lifestyle of love and freedom. Peugeot Motorcycle aims to create a cool motorcycle life for riders and hopes that the Django CafeRacer will continue to inspire more exciting riding stories.