After the closure, which took place at the end of 2019, and the assignment of the distribution of its scooters to Gam of Turin, Peugeot Motorcycles has decided to change course, returning directly to our market with a renewed structure. Leading it is Giovanni Notarbartolo of Furnari, in Peugeot since 2020 as coordinator of activities on the Italian market, who has taken on the role of managing director of the new company. From 1 October, therefore, the new course of the French company which intends to relaunch the brand in Italy through the renewal of the distribution network (the current one has 140 dealers), of sales channels and services. At the moment nothing is known about the upcoming models that will be added to the ten already present in the range, apart from the Pulsion 125 Euro 5 coming soon (in the photo): we will see them at the next Eicma in Milan, in November, where Peugeot will present also some proposals with an electric motor and a 125 motorcycle.