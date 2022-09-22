Home Business Peugeot Motorcycles returns to the Italian market
Business

Peugeot Motorcycles returns to the Italian market

by admin
Peugeot Motorcycles returns to the Italian market

After the closure, which took place at the end of 2019, and the assignment of the distribution of its scooters to Gam of Turin, Peugeot Motorcycles has decided to change course, returning directly to our market with a renewed structure. Leading it is Giovanni Notarbartolo of Furnari, in Peugeot since 2020 as coordinator of activities on the Italian market, who has taken on the role of managing director of the new company. From 1 October, therefore, the new course of the French company which intends to relaunch the brand in Italy through the renewal of the distribution network (the current one has 140 dealers), of sales channels and services. At the moment nothing is known about the upcoming models that will be added to the ten already present in the range, apart from the Pulsion 125 Euro 5 coming soon (in the photo): we will see them at the next Eicma in Milan, in November, where Peugeot will present also some proposals with an electric motor and a 125 motorcycle.

See also  Didi in trouble: removal of the App from Chinese stores will impact revenues

You may also like

Banca Popolare di Bari, results for the first...

The pressure on the cost side still exists,...

Apple on purpose? Overturning after iOS 16 upgrade:...

The discount In’s (Pam Group) strengthened in Central...

The RTX 4090, which sells for more than...

Piazza Affari pays the Fed’s hard line on...

The overall willingness to stock up before the...

Piaggio Aero, orders for 46 million by the...

The target of electrolyte integration, it is recommended...

Porsche: Valuation close to that of VW for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy