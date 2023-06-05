Peugeot, new 2008 sports a design that “scratches”

The best-seller on the B-segment SUV market for over three years, the Peugeot 2008 is now taking a new step forward in terms of design, technology and electrification.

The elegance and decision of its design it is noticeable from the first moment from the front characterized by a new luminous signature. Also at the rear, the new LED light clusters of all New 2008 versions reinterpret the emblematic Peugeot three claws. In this case, they consist of three thin and elegant double overlapping horizontal slats, which help to visually enlarge the appearance of the car. The reverse lights and turn signals are also LED. New 2008 adopts a new front, characterized by the new shield of the house. It is wider and includes a specific side motif that connects to the headlights and reinforces the vehicle’s verticality and powerful stance. The modern Selenium Gray has been chosen as the launch color and is part of the range of colors available.

The new White Okenite, rich in bluish-grey reflections, it will underline the sophistication of the New 2008, which also features new alloy wheels with an unprecedented design, in line with those introduced on the 408. All 2008 trim levels are now equipped as standard with a central 10 inches (it was 7” on the first two trim levels of the previous range). The compact steering wheel increases driving pleasure tenfold by offering unique agility and vehicle control. It houses the multimedia system controls (“audio sources”, “phone”), volume and voice control. The passenger compartment of the New 2008 GT features ambient lighting that can be customized in eight different colours, some of which are new, now coordinated with those of the central touch screen and which take into account the driving mode selected. The New 2008 versions equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox are characterized by a new knob, useful for improving grip. Pioneer of 100% electric SUVs in the B segment, the E-2008 is equipped with the new engine already adopted by the E-208 and E-308.

