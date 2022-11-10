Listen to the audio version of the article

On the occasion of EICMA 2022, Peugeot presented four new scooters: XP400, e-Streetzone, Django Evo and Tweet. And there is also a motorcycle

XP400

The French-made XP400 completes the brand’s Premium vehicle family, with the already familiar image of DRLs in the form of fangs at the front and three claws at the rear. The optics are obviously LED, and its 400cc Euro5 PowerMotion engine develops a power of 26.5 kW (36.7 hp) at 8,150 rpm, with a torque of 38.1 Nm at 5,400 rpm. . Braking is provided by a dual 295mm disc at the front and a single 240mm diameter disc at the rear, with ABS. At the front, the suspension is entrusted to an upside-down fork with 140 mm of travel while a single shock absorber does the job behind.

The XP400 features a connected 5 ”TFT screen instrument cluster that offers a turn-by-turn navigation system. The Smart Key allows you to dispense with the ignition key. Finally, it has a USB socket, ideal for connecting or charging your smartphone. Under the saddle it allows you to store a full-face helmet. Available in different colors, Aurora Satin Green, Sideral Mat Black is expected on the market by the end of the first quarter of 2023

e-Streetzone

The new e-Streetzone completes the family of electric vehicles bearing the Peugeot logo. With the new electric scooter, charging is no longer a problem thanks to its portable battery that can be removed from under the saddle to be connected to any domestic socket. With a classic charger (300W), it takes 4.30 hours to reach 80% of its maximum charge and 7 hours to 100%. There is also a version of e-Streetzone with 2 batteries that allows you to reach 112 km of autonomy in ECO mode and 96 km in BOOST mode. All versions are equipped with an LCD instrument panel that allows you to read the latest features such as the different driving modes and remaining range. There is also a USB port.The available colors are Mad Black with Curaçao Blue, Icy White, Cherry Red, Mad Black.

Its weight is only 90 kg with 1 battery and 102 kg with 2 batteries and its commercialization is scheduled for the 1st half of 2023.

Django

The Django EVO 125 AC in the Active version is equipped with a 4-stroke single cylinder engine with electronic injection and air cooling with a displacement of 124.8 cc. This engine delivers 7.8 kW (10.6 hp) at 7,000 rpm and 9.5 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm. It has a traditional telescopic fork and a simple shock absorber for the suspension as well as front and rear disc brakes equipped with ABS. The 12-inch wheels are fitted with 110 / 70-12 and 120 / 70-12 tires and its weight is 134 kg, very agile and easy to drive as the saddle is only 778 mm. Equipped with instrument panel with LCD screen and USB socket as standard, numerous equipment can be added on request such as the passenger backrest or the aluminum floor, in addition to the top case to increase the capacity it already offers without this element, with space for a jet helmet under the saddle and a tank 7.2 liters.