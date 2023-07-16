Peugeot, the #CAMOCATCH operation enters its final phase

With E-3008, the all-new electric fastbackPEUGEOT blazes a new trail.

Normally, the prototypes are hidden and do everything to escape public attention. New E-3008, on the other hand, puts itself on display and involves the public in its launch.

In May, during the first phase of the operation, PEUGEOT put the camouflage liveries for the New E-3008 prototypes to a vote on its social networks.

In June PEUGEOT received thousands of contributions through its official social network channels and three camouflage themes were therefore chosen:

Tema “Street Art”

Tema “Optic Art”

Tema “Proto’type”

The camouflage liveries chosen by the public were created in June and applied to the New PEUGEOT E-3008s quest’estate they will carry out the last tuning tests on European roads, Italy included.

In this period, the #CAMOCATCH CHALLENGE invite anyone lucky enough to see one of these camouflaged PEUGEOT E-3008s to photograph it (in compliance with safety regulations) and to post the picture between July 15th and August 15th on their social networks (Facebook and Instagram) with mentions #CAMOCATCH e @PEUGEOT.

