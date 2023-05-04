Home » Peugeot, the new 3008 & 5008 Hybrid 136 e-DCS6 available to order in Italy
Peugeot, the new 3008 & 5008 Hybrid 136 e-DCS6 available to order in Italy

by admin
Peugeot, the new 3008 & 5008 Hybrid 136 e-DCS6 available to order in Italy

After unveiling it a few weeks ago, PEUGEOT opens the possibility of ordering these new versions in Italy, which enter the price list in May.

A new Hybrid 136 e-DCS6 engine which uses a 48v system with a compact battery and an electric motor integrated in the new 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox, to increase driving pleasure and reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

The 48V PEUGEOT hybrid system of the New 3008 and 5008 Hybrid 136 e-DCS6 is composed of a new generation 136 HP PureTech petrol engine combined with a new 6-speed dual-clutch electrified gearbox that integrates an electric motor. Thanks to a battery that charges while driving, this technology offers additional low-end torque and a reduction in fuel consumption of up to 15% (from 126 g CO2/km on the 3008 and 128 g CO2/km on the 5008). . In urban driving, a C-segment SUV equipped with the Hybrid system can therefore operate for more than 50% of the time in 100% electric mode with zero emissions.

See also  Changing of the guard: New boss at Thyssen-Krupp

