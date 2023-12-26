Pezzali, the “Circo Max” tour boosts the turnover of Alligator Alley srl

Pezzali, the “Circo Max” tour boosts the turnover of his “Alligator Alley srl”: revenues jump to 581 thousand euros in the 2022 budget

The great public success of his “Circo Max” tour in 2022with over 520 thousand attendees, had an impact also positively on the pockets of Massimo (known as “Max”) Pezzali. The 2022 budget of its Alligator Alley srl, in fact, closed with revenues jumped to 581 thousand euros from just 15 thousand euros of the previous financial year. “The increase in turnover – we read in the explanatory note – is given by the conclusion of a contract for 2022/2023, with an artistic promotion company (Live Nation, ndr) which has as its object a tour of the main Italian sports halls”.

Pezzali’s company, setting aside the entire profit, reached a net worth of 188 thousand euros. The singer also turns out general partner of his real estate companies Vostoks sas and Mach 999 sas ed limited partner of Paradox sas which saw a few weeks ago the mother Alba Scanavini, owner of 95%, donate 90% to her son, thus making him rise to 95% and therefore remain with 5%. Next year Pezzali will carry out his new tour “Max Forever – Hits Only” which will start from Trieste on 9 June at the Nereo Rocco stadium and will end on 2 July at the San Siro stadium in Milan.

