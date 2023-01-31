Home Business Pfizer: fourth quarter profits and turnover better than estimates, but with less sales of anti-Covid vaccines at the end of the golden age
Pfizer: fourth quarter profits and turnover better than estimates, but with less sales of anti-Covid vaccines at the end of the golden age

The American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced that it ended the fourth quarter of the year 2022 with a net profit of almost 5 billion dollars, up 47% on an annual basis.

The US giant, best known in recent years for its anti-Covid vaccine, reported adjusted EPS of $1.14, better than the $1.05 expected by analysts.

Revenue was $24.3 billion, roughly in line with the $24.28 billion forecast by analysts.

In 2022, Pfizer grossed $100.3 billion, a record value ever supported by sales of anti-viral drugs and anti-Covid vaccines worth more than $50 billion.

For 2023, due to lower demand for vaccines, Pfizer has announced that it expects a decline in revenue of up to -33% on an annual basis, with sales of anti-Covid vaccines estimated at $13.5 billion and those of anti-Covid -Viral Paxlovid at $8 billion.

Pfizer also estimates earnings per share for 2023 of between $3.25 and $3.45, down as much as -50% from the record $6.58 billion reported in 2022. It should be noted that in 2022 Pfizer reported net income of $31.4 billion, up 43% over 2021.

