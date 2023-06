Pfizer shares trade 4.7% lower on Wall Street after development of an oral weight-loss drug halted.

The pharmaceutical giant will halt studies of lotiglipron, based on data from Phase 1 clinical trials and laboratory measurements, fueling safety concerns.

In an effort to recover from dwindling demand for Covid vaccines, Pfizer is trying to catch up against Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly in the obesity treatment market, estimated to grow to more than $100 billion over the next few years.

