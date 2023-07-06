Pfizer: investe 25 milioni in Caribou Biosciences

15
Pfizer has made a $25 million investment to acquire a minority stake (about 7.6% of the capital) of the biotech company Caribou Biosciences. The latter’s shares advanced about 60% in New York, while Pfizer lost 1.5%.
The agreement provides that Pfizer will acquire 4.7 million shares of Caribou at a price of $5.33 per share, at a premium of approximately 30% over the previous closing price.
The investment in cellular therapy developer Caribou follows a series of agreements Pfizer entered into in recent years, thanks also to the cash generated by the sales of products for the Covid-19.
