Pfizer: investe 25 milioni in Caribou Biosciences

Pfizer has made a $25 million investment to acquire a minority stake (about 7.6% of the capital) of the biotech company Caribou Biosciences. The latter’s shares advanced about 60% in New York, while Pfizer lost 1.5%.

The agreement provides that Pfizer will acquire 4.7 million shares of Caribou at a price of $5.33 per share, at a premium of approximately 30% over the previous closing price.

The investment in cellular therapy developer Caribou follows a series of agreements Pfizer entered into in recent years, thanks also to the cash generated by the sales of products for the Covid-19.

