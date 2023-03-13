Home Business Pfizer is acquiring US cancer specialist Seagen for $43 billion
Business

Pfizer is acquiring US cancer specialist Seagen for $43 billion

by admin
Pfizer is acquiring US cancer specialist Seagen for $43 billion


Everything has it’s price,
especially the things
that cost nothing.

Art van Rheyn

Do you have an AdBlocker activated. Therefore our site is currently not available for you.

Advertisements are an important source of income for news sites such as WirtschaftsWoche Online. With the advertising revenue, we can pay for the work of our editorial staff and publish quality articles free of charge.

Unfortunately you deny us this income. If you appreciate our offer, please turn off the adblocker.

Thank you for your understanding,
Your Wiwo editorial team

See also  Tim: Pietro Labriola appointed CEO

You may also like

For Porsche “the best result in history”. Dividend...

Real estate investor reveals: This is how I...

Passport chaos: damage to agencies for 150 million...

Dongfeng Weifu’s wheel-hub-drive passenger car world premiere increases...

Bank bailouts at the expense of price stability

Silicon Valley Bank bankruptcy, that’s why it won’t...

Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof: These 52 branches have to...

Green houses directive towards the last yes to...

Starting from 2299 yuan, OnePlus Ace 2V sells...

Ala wants to grow further: “Ready for new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy