Transparency in contracts and reviewing that of Covid 19 vaccines, in the interest of citizens. Agreements during the pandemic have produced too many scheduled vaccines. But Pfizer also wants to be paid for those it will no longer produce for…

troubled waters in Europe.

The health ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Lithuania and Poland have coalesced against the EU’s ill-considered choices. The 4 members declared themselves unwilling to sign the agreement for Pfizer’s proposed changes to vaccines supplied to member states.

According to the 4 health ministers, “the needs, specificities and budgetary capacities of all Member States”, included in the proposal of the fifth amendment to the agreement on Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines, “do not represent a definitive and fair solution to the problems of the surplus of COVID-19 vaccines e do not meet the needs of health systems, the needs of citizens and the financial interests of the Member States”.

Talking about citizens’ needs and the financial interests of the Member States, things from the past!

Yes, because in these hours the American pharmaceutical multinational Pfizer has offered to modify the contract with the EU for the Covid-19 vaccine, reducing the number of doses to be supplied to EU countries by 40% and delaying their deliveries. It happens after various EU member states they said they were bombarded with an excess of doses.

Pfizer’s intention is to extend the contract signed during the pandemic with the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to 2026: but the doses ordered during the pandemic that are no longer needed will have to be paid even if they will never be produced. given the change of scenery. The pandemic hasn’t been around for some time. Even many countries have destroyed their doses because they are in excessive quantities or expired because they were not used.

This compares with data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control which indicate how against vaccinations the Coronavirus have practically stranded in Europe: the adult population of the EU/EEA who made the third recall would amount to 1.7%.

Bulgaria, Hungary, Lithuania and Poland then signed an internal pact and asked the European Commission to negotiate a better contract. At the end of the negotiation, Austria also said it was dissatisfied with the agreement. Instead, the European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides, urged all member states to approve the agreement.

The 4 ministers also proposed some solutions, “in particular on payments for non-delivery”, “the reduction of the number of contractual doses”, or the European Commission buying the surplus of vaccines from member states and donating those doses to the regions that they need it. The 4 insist on “the lack of regulatory clarity regarding the continued use of additional boosters” and the proposed “flexibility tax” which constitutes a “disproportionate financial burden” and poses “legal problems”. The EU has concluded agreements that should be renegotiated due to its economic weight. But a Pfizer spokesman said 450 million doses are expected for delivery this year, worth around €8.8 billion on the based on a price of 19.50 euros per dose, as also reported by the Financial Times .

The unnecessary excess doses was a problem already raised by Poland a year ago. In the silence of the European media, Warsaw had already stopped paying for deliveries and accepting useless doses.

At this point the Polish Health Minister, Adam Niedzielski, called on the European Commission to explain why it has entered into such a large contract for the COVID-19 vaccine and for even unused doses. And with reference to the contract entered into between the EU and Pfizer, the questions raised by the New York Times on messages between Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Ursula von der Leyen, the minister defined the issue as “the next question mark” to be addressed. The New York Times took the European Commission to court for not having made public the messages that the president and the CEO of Pfizer exchanged: the EU Commission has an obligation to make those messages public, which could contain information of public interest.

Reading the European situation, the public data and the text messages of the Italian managers these days under investigation for the management of Covid, the statements of Professor Giulio Tarro come to mind while the pandemic was underway, when they asked him when will it end? Tarro: “It’s a political virus, it doesn’t depend on researchers, so it’s not possible to establish the times”.

