Recently, the National Medical Insurance Administration of China revealed that the negotiation with Pfizer on the entry of Paxlovid (Pfizer Naimatevir Tablets/Ritonavir Tablets Combination Package) into the Chinese Medical Insurance Catalog failed.

This means that in the future, patients with the new crown in China will have no hope of obtaining this special drug at a low price. At this time, there was a major outbreak of the epidemic in China. As soon as the news came out, it immediately sparked heated discussions on the Internet. Some public opinion pointed out that the country’s new crown “dynamic zeroing” policy in the past three years has brought about a huge financial deficit, which has stretched the inclusive medical insurance; there are also official background voices criticizing Pfizer, which is against business ethics.

On January 8, the 2022 China National Medical Insurance Drug List negotiation ended. The National Medical Insurance Administration of China stated that the negotiation failed because the manufacturer Pfizer Investment Co., Ltd. had a high offer for Paxlovid.

The medical insurance bureau also stated that although Paxlovid failed to be included in the medical insurance catalog through negotiation, according to the recent documents jointly issued by the National Medical Insurance Bureau and some departments, including the “New Coronavirus Infection Diagnosis and Treatment Program (Trial Version 10)” and other guidelines, Paxlovid and For all other new crown treatment drugs, medical insurance will temporarily pay until March 31, 2023.

