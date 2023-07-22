Home » PGIM Fixed Income: Reflections ahead of the FED meeting
PGIM Fixed Income: Reflections ahead of the FED meeting

According to Guillermo Felices, Global Investment Strategist di PGIM Fixed Income, while the July 26 meeting will likely be free of controversy in terms of interest rate decisions, the Fed statement and press conference will be highly relevant to the markets.

Like the market, we expect the Fed to announce a 25bp rate hike, pause after July until the end of the year, and then proceed with very gradual cuts thereafter. However, new activity data was stronger than expected in June and July. The labor market remains resilient and the residential property market (very sensitive to interest) is also showing signs of recovery. On the inflation front, the news was generally positive, as both headline and core inflation (while remaining high) gradually fell. However, concerns remain about core services inflation, which remains high and sticky. The Fed will have to explain how it sees the US economy holding up. If he hints at the need for monetary policy tightening for longer, UST yields at the front end of the curve could rally with a possible shaky adjustment in duration and risky assets.

