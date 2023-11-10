Pharmaceutical and chemical industry – International ranking: Bronze for Switzerland – News

Contents

The Swiss chemical and pharmaceutical industry continues to be one of the world leaders in terms of competitiveness

Whether it is about researching new therapies or producing medicines or chemicals: the Swiss pharmaceutical and chemical industry is one of the best in the world. It ranks third in a competitiveness ranking of 41 countries. This is shown by a study commissioned by the industry association Scienceindustries. Compared to last year, this is the bronze medal instead of the silver medal.

Michael Grass from the research institute Bak Economics prepared the study and says the gaps between Ireland in first place and the USA in second place are small. «Switzerland has reduced the gap compared to the USA and increased the gap compared to its pursuers. Only against Ireland have we lost a bit of ground, but that has a lot to do with special effects from the Covid pandemic.

The driving force of Swiss industry

Because US vaccine manufacturers have booked their licensing income from Europe in Ireland. It is a kind of accounting effect that plays a role in the ranking on paper with its 25 individual indicators.

Legend: The chemical-pharmaceutical industry is a major economic factor in Switzerland Keystone/MICHAEL KUPFERSCHMIDT

But the industry is still a driving force for the Swiss economy. «The importance of the chemical-pharmaceutical industry for the overall economy in Switzerland cannot be overestimated. Over the last decade, it contributed a third of GDP growth and ninety percent of productivity growth. This means that without the chemical-pharmaceutical industry, Switzerland would hardly have been able to increase its GDP.”

But the industry itself emphasizes that the good condition of the industry and its good performance in international comparison are not set in stone.

“Horizon” is missing

Matthias Leuenberger, President of the Scienceindustries industry association, says that for pharmaceutical and chemical companies, a lot currently depends on the general conditions, specifically on the relationship with the EU. This could soon be clarified, as the Federal Council announced this week that it wants to negotiate a new agreement with the EU.

Media release from Scienceindustries:

That is a good signal. “We are suffering throughout Switzerland from the lack of association with the Horizon Europe research program. We hope that the Federal Council will move forward here and that we can hope for a sign of goodwill from the EU and that Switzerland will soon be re-associated.” Horizon Europe is the largest research program in the world. University research is particularly affected.

«As an industry, we work closely with university research. Research and innovation are synonyms, and Switzerland thrives on them. That’s why the association with Horizon Europe is also needed.” Switzerland is particularly strong in the area of ​​innovation. This is also shown by the ranking, for example in patents and spending on research and development. In other words: numerous new medications and therapies are already being researched and developed and could soon be part of the pharmaceutical industry of tomorrow.

