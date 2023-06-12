Pharmaceutical company Novartis with billion acquisition

Dhe Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis takes over the US company Chinook Therapeutics for up to 3.5 billion dollars. Initially, 3.2 billion US dollars (2.98 billion euros) would be paid, Novartis announced on Monday.

With the acquisition, Novartis is primarily strengthening its pipeline in the field of kidney diseases, as Chinook is developing two late-stage compounds in this area.

The acquisition includes a cash payment of over $40 per Chinook share (totalling $3.2 billion) and a possible future cash bonus of up to $4 per share upon achievement of certain development results. Novartis expects to close the transaction in the second half of 2023.