Pharmaceutical industry – Lonza boss Pierre-Alain Ruffieux resigns – News

Lonza boss Pierre-Alain Ruffieux will leave the company at the end of September. One reason for the separation could have been the company’s recent disappointing operational performance. For the time being, Chairman of the Board of Directors Albert Baehny is also taking over operational management of the company in addition to his previous duties, as Lonza announced.

The separation from Ruffieux was by mutual agreement. When asked by the AWP news agency, the company did not want to give any further reasons for the separation.

Half-year forecast lowered

However, a possible explanation could have been Lonza’s recent comparatively poor operational performance. When publishing the half-year figures, the pharmaceutical supplier lowered its forecast for the full year 2023. Even in the medium term, profitability looks likely to be worse.

Legend: After separating from Pierre-Alain Ruffieux, Lonza is now looking for a successor. Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott

If you ask analysts, there could also have been differences in the goals for the new strategic cycle from 2024. These are to be announced on Capital Markets Day in mid-October.

Stocks are collapsing

The abrupt change in leadership is not well received on the financial markets. It also raises concerns in the markets. For example, there are fears that Lonza could lower its annual and medium-term targets again on Capital Markets Day.

However, the long-term prospects for Lonza remain good, the analysts unanimously wrote. The financial experts say that the most important thing now is to find a long-term succession plan.

Specifically, Lonza shares on the stock exchange lost 8.2 percent to 456.70 francs late on Monday morning. They have given back almost all of their previous annual profits. In the meantime, they even slipped by more than 10 percent and reached a new low for the year at 445.40 francs.

The picture at Lonza recently deteriorated after the company benefited from lucrative orders for corona vaccines during the Corona crisis. The company gained greater fame primarily through its vaccine contract with Moderna. Last week, however, Moderna told the AWP news agency that it would reduce production capacity.

Rising interest rates are also putting pressure on the industry. This would mean that young biotech companies in particular would no longer be able to easily get money to finance new projects. And consumers are also more cautious about their spending, which Lonza is feeling the effects of, for example, on capsules for nutritional supplements. Overall, Lonza’s facilities are significantly less utilized, which reduces profits.

Looking for a successor soon

Pierre-Alain Ruffieux only took over the reins at Lonza almost two years ago in November 2020. At the time, he came from the pharmaceutical giant Roche, where he worked for Global Pharma Technical Operations.

Before Ruffieux took office, Chairman of the Board of Directors Albert Baehny had already managed Lonza’s business on an interim basis for around a year. The then boss Marc Funk left at the beginning of 2020 after just under a year for personal reasons. At the beginning of 2019, Funk replaced long-time CEO Richard Ridinger.

It was now said that the search for a successor to Ruffieux would begin soon. There is not yet a specific timetable for succession planning. However, Baehny will remain in office until a successor can take over.

