Pharmaceutical industry, production exceeds 49 billion. The push of multinationals

CERNOBBY. In 2022, Italy reached a pharmaceutical production value of over 49 billion euros, with a direct added value of 10.7 billion, which rises to 34.4 billion if we also consider the supplies activated and induced consumption. Total investments amount to 3.3 billion, of which 1.4 for production plants and 1.9 for research and development. These are the numbers that emerge from the white paper which for the first time measured the value generated by pharmaceutical companies with foreign capital for the socio-economic system, produced by The European House – Ambrosetti with the support of Iapg and Eunipharma which respectively represent the companies Italian pharmaceutical companies with American capital and with European and Japanese capital. The document was presented at the Forum underway in Cernobbio.

The pharmaceutical sector represents 2% of the Italian GDP and is the first sector as regards the weight of multinationals with foreign capital on the total number of companies in terms of added value (49.3%), exports (74.4%) and employment (50.4%) also holding the record in terms of productivity (145,000 euros of added value per employee) and wages, given that the average cost per worker is equal to 79,000 euros. The document shows how 47 companies associated with Iapg and Eunipharma generate (2022 data) a production value of 29.3 billion euros, 60% of the sector, growing at a faster rate than the sector average. Last year their contribution to GDP exceeded 1%. In a stagnant economy like the Italian one, it is underlined during the presentation of the research, it becomes essential to attract foreign investments in the most strategic sectors for research, qualified employment and which produce goods and services with positive effects on the quality of life of citizens . The identikit of the sector.

“In all developed countries, the sector is among the most important and dynamic – comments the former Minister of Economy of the Draghi government, Daniele Franco, spokesperson for research on the occasion -. It is being hit by a great wave of innovation in therapies and treatment modalities. Italy must define a medium-long term strategy, which aims to provide high quality services to users and to place research and the industrial chain on the most advanced international standards”. According to the former general manager and former state accountant “improving the regulatory framework is crucial to facilitate innovation in treatments, enhance research, attract foreign investment and support the growth processes of Italian companies”.

